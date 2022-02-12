Letter: Questions for all candidates

I have an idea for a couple new candidate watchwords, or, rather, subjects candidates can use to prove to voters they deserve our consideration. Instead of TV commercials proving how they can keep their work clothes clean and they know how to pump a gun, these shibboleths cut to some issues being ignored or avoided, and they work for all candidates, partisan one way or the other, local or state or federal offices:

-- Talk about and prove, if possible, how near and dear the First Amendment to the Constitution is to them. (That's the very important one guaranteeing freedoms of speech and religion and the press and to peaceably assemble and so forth.) Of course the Second Amendment is important, but it's not the first.

-- Prove they're courageous and speak truth about Jan. 6, 2021, and the roster of lies working to legitimize anti-democracy leanings and authoritarianism. We all have watched the videos. We need neither the analysis of CNN nor Fox. It was hundreds of thugs (not patriots) who stormed our Capitol with intentions of overthrowing the will of the American people. Denouncing the lies and the intentions should be the prelude all candidates deliver before they delve into any other issues.

Steve Miller, Beatrice

