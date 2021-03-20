Letter: Questions about election mailing

Citizens have received an ACLU mailing encouraging filing of an "early vote ballot application" for upcoming primary and general elections with the Lancaster County Election Commission. In my case, the actual application section of the mailing had already been detached along the perforated divider and therefore aroused my curiosity. According to Secretary of State Bob Evnen on a recent radio interview, there are many other problems and inaccuracies surrounding these mailings.

According to a person I talked with at the Election Commission, the ACLU has "taken it upon itself" to encourage this early voting movement. OK. But I have questions.

Early voting in elections is, at the very least, a matter of substantial controversy. Whereas it may be necessary in certain circumstances (a generally acknowledged reality), attempts to privilege or mainstream this process are dubious, at best, especially where vote-collection “agents” or voter “representatives” may be involved.