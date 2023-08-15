This is a response to Roger Harris' letter to the editor in the Journal Star Aug. 8 ("Disappointed in the Legislature").
Quoting one of his sentences, he said, "They have also decided that females must carry an unwanted child to birth." So, what is in the womb is a child according to him. It's not a "glob of cells" but a baby, an infant, a human being. That's human life!
That contradicts the Declaration of Independence that we all have the "right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." Really? Not according to him.
Msgr. Paul K. Witt, Lincoln