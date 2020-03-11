Letter, 3/12: Questioning nominee's objectivity

The future of medical cannabis in the state of Nebraska has been dealt a blow by the confirmation of former senator and current leader of SAM (Smart Approaches to Marijuana) Nebraska John Kuehn to the State Board of Health.

Kuehn has made way too many negative public statements about a drug and industry he will have a part in regulating. The conflict of interest is too large to ignore.

Gov. Pete Ricketts should have appointed a more neutral person to sit on the board.

Michael Davis, Omaha

