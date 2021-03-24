Letter: Questioning Biden's sharpness

Campaigning in a basement bunker during COVID, Joe Biden's campaign managers often kept him away from reporters and any chance of seeing his mental frailty. Yes, Biden had a few virtual appearances but nothing that would show his decline.

It wasn't until the presidential debates that Biden's flaws became obvious. Trump had suggested that Biden take a mental aptitude test to see if he was fit for the job. Biden scoffed at such a suggestion.

Biden's vice president has taken the responsibility of talking with foreign leaders, apparently to bulk-up her foreign policy experience or, perhaps, keep Biden off the phone.

At a March 8 White House event, Biden forgot the name of his secretary of defense, who was standing behind him.

Biden was to finally hold his first press conference 55 days after taking office.

Check into some of the clips when Biden is forced to speak. He struggles to remember names, dates, even where he is. When his wife, Dr. Jill, is beside him, she has even helped correct his miscues.

Sooner or later, the muzzle has to come off. His inner circle should have seen his decline the past few years and strongly discouraged him from running for the presidency.