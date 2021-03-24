 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Questioning Biden's sharpness
0 comments

Letter: Questioning Biden's sharpness

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden

President Joe Biden leaves after signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday.

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Campaigning in a basement bunker during COVID, Joe Biden's campaign managers often kept him away from reporters and any chance of seeing his mental frailty. Yes, Biden had a few virtual appearances but nothing that would show his decline.

It wasn't until the presidential debates that Biden's flaws became obvious. Trump had suggested that Biden take a mental aptitude test to see if he was fit for the job. Biden scoffed at such a suggestion.

Biden's vice president has taken the responsibility of talking with foreign leaders, apparently to bulk-up her foreign policy experience or, perhaps, keep Biden off the phone.

At a March 8 White House event, Biden forgot the name of his secretary of defense, who was standing behind him.

Biden was to finally hold his first press conference 55 days after taking office.

Check into some of the clips when Biden is forced to speak. He struggles to remember names, dates, even where he is. When his wife, Dr. Jill, is beside him, she has even helped correct his miscues.

Sooner or later, the muzzle has to come off. His inner circle should have seen his decline the past few years and strongly discouraged him from running for the presidency.

By the way, when does the unity he promised begin? And no crisis at the border yet?

David Kamprath, Lincoln

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News