Letter: Quenzer has best qualifications

I believe Lin Quenzer’s qualifications make her the best choice for Clerk of the District Court. I have worked with Lin professionally for many years. As Title VI/ADA Official for the City of Lincoln, Lin analyzes barriers people face using government services, reviews complex federal regulations and finds accommodations to comply with the law. She has worked with me and others who have expertise in this field to ensure all people are treated with dignity.

Lin served on the board of Lincoln Action Program. She volunteered there to give people tools to become successful. I watched Lin put people at ease in difficult situations and get to the bottom of issues to help them get services. Her caring is evident in everything she does.

As Clerk of the District Court, that ability to recognize the human side of statutes and federal regulations is key to providing fair access to court services. She provides valuable training at UNL and the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights on accessibility issues. Lin knows how to optimize resources and collaborate to make government systems work efficiently

Please join me and vote for Lin Quenzer for Clerk of the District Court on Nov. 8.

Jill Flagel, Lincoln