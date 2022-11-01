 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Quenzer a true public servant

I am writing in support of Lin Quenzer for Clerk of the District Court. I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Lin for many years. Most recently, I worked closely with her in her capacity as city ombudsman, a position where she excelled under four different mayors.

She is a true public servant, dedicated to working hard and getting results. I have always been impressed with her willingness to help solve problems by digging in and mastering all of the important details. Her work ethic, ability to listen and commitment to improving governmental services make her a great choice to serve the citizens of Lancaster County as the new Clerk of the District Court.

Jeffrey Kirkpatrick, Lincoln

