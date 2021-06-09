Letter: Putting right over party

“Believe none of what you hear, and half of what you see." One of our great founding fathers, Ben Franklin, is often credited with that snippet of wisdom. We suspect old Ben would have been both horrified and ashamed had he seen even half of what occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6. We were.

We are both horrified and ashamed that the majority of our elected Republican representatives have bought into the “big lie." Our fathers proudly served in our nation’s military. I did, as did my brother and eight generations prior to me. We believed in the hopes, dreams and words of our founding fathers (and mothers).

Those hopes, dreams and principles are being swept aside by greed, by racism, by hatred and by blind loyalty to Donald Trump.

We applaud, and greatly respect, Sen. Ben Sasse and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon. Their courage in the face of disdain and ridicule from fellow Republicans speaks volumes about their character, honor and respect for their oath of office.

Conversely, we are saddened by the lack of character and honor and the disrespect for their offices and the people of Nebraska clearly shown by Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith.