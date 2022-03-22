 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Putting reelection over what's right

Gun debate, 3.10

People watch the debate to allow concealed handguns without a permit from the balcony at the Capitol on Thursday. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

How disgusting that Sen. Tom Brewer threatened his colleagues who filibustered his proposed concealed carry bill (LB773) by menacingly telling them they won’t be reelected because they don’t support the Second Amendment. He continued by saying that if the bill does fail, and with new senators next year, he will bring the bill back again.

Thankfully Sen. Adam Morfeld pointed out that reasonable people can see things differently. Surely there are ways to solve disagreements other than bringing a figurative loaded gun to what should be a constructive discussion.

I would like to suggest that every senator vote his or her own conscience on this and every proposed piece of legislation. The idea that senators vote in a particular way just to be reelected is exactly the kind of self-serving behavior that has made Washington unworkable.

Obviously, Brewer has demonstrated that such behavior is now in the unicameral. I would like to suggest that Brewer and those who share his sympathies find a moral compass and do what is best for all Nebraskans rather than seeking reelection for their own sake.

JoAnn Lanning, Lincoln

