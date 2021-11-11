Letter: Putting politics before governing

It is gratifying to see Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson taking needed action to safeguard the health and well being of Nebraskans.

Am I talking about fixing the mess at Health and Human Services? The prison debacle? The Mead ethanol plant disaster? Am I talking about supporting Medicaid expansion or medical marijuana for all those epileptic kids?

No. Those issues have little to do with the governor’s presidential ambitions. I’m talking about suing the federal government over the COVID vaccine mandate for federal contract workers.

Granted, the governor and his AG do not employ federal contract workers. And sure, the COVID pandemic has killed millions while politicians like Ricketts and Peterson have done little to help enforce needed social measures here in Nebraska. (The governor fought every mask mandate.)

And of course the state requires mandatory vaccines for other deadly diseases like polio, measles, mumps, etc. And I’m sure both the governor and the AG are themselves vaccinated, like all community-minded Americans. And Lord knows the pandemic is far from over.

But my point is ... wait, where was I going with this? Anyway, Trump 2024!

Gregory Wees, Omaha

