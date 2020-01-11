Letter, 1/12: Putting partisanship before country

Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, the two of you represent me in the U.S. Senate. Our country is in trouble. You and other members of the Republican Party are supporting a president who is ignorant of how the world works, a self-centered egomaniac, and who, if left unchecked, will ruin the country we all care about.

Your blind support of him is disheartening. I request that you do one thing. Consider if Hillary Clinton were the president and had done the exact same things Donald Trump has done over the past year. Search your soul and be honest with yourself. Would you support her? Of course not.

I don't want my children's future to be ruined by your cowardice and blind partisanship.

Marian Borgmann-Ingwersen, Raymond

