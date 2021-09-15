Letter: Putting a price on pollution

Extreme weather, scientists told us years ago, was being caused by pollution that we humans were putting into the atmosphere, and it would get worse. Now it is worse.

This summer we are taking painful losses from hurricanes, droughts, wildfires, heatwaves and floods. In August the main authority on climate science. the IPCC, put out a new report saying that if pollution is not quickly and significantly reduced, extreme weather and sea level rise will get much worse.

If we ask economists what to do about it, they nearly all will say the same thing: that Congress should follow the example of 45 other countries and put a price on pollution.

Proposals that have been kicking around Congress for a decade are now being taken seriously because they can help raise the funds needed to transition to nonpolluting ways of generating electricity, manufacturing goods, producing food, travelling and other aspects of modern life.

Advocates for a rising tax on coal, gas and oil also want monthly checks sent to U.S. households so family budgets can keep up with rising prices. The numbers have been worked out. This is do-able.