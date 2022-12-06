Letter: Put principle above person

The only fidelity Donald Trump has maintained during his self-indulgent life is to the motto of fellow businessman, politician, showman and hoaxer P.T. Barnum, who said, "There’s no such thing as bad publicity."

Constant attention sustains Trump.

The source and substance of that attention are irrelevant. His lifestyle of opportunistic self-promotion elicits both loving and loathing. Favorable mention is magnified and embellished with characteristic entitlement. Negative comments are indignantly rebuffed with petty grievance and incoherent glibness. But any acknowledgement gives exaggerated iridescence to, arguably, the dimmest bulb in our presidential marquee.

His calculated ruse has created a bogus authenticity which he has exploited for no other purpose than his own aggrandizement and, more recently, at the expense of increased political and social antagonisms. Respected historians have likened this rupture to the pervasive acrimony prior to our Civil War.

The only newsworthy concerns regarding Trump are the multiple lawsuits he faces. All focus should be on these and these alone. His desperate struggle for relevance via reelection is a fanciful effort to avoid this legal jeopardy while prolonging the scam. His already exposed frauds (illegal use of charitable funds, Trumped-up University) are just the proverbial tip of the iceberg.

In its quest to hold him accountable, our judicial system appears secretive and slothful. But, by design, it is discreet and deliberative. I trust it is doing its job. We, including the media, should exercise our responsibilities as individual and corporate citizens by diming the lights and shuttering the cameras focused on his sham side-show. We should return our attention and re-commit our loyalty to a principle, not a person.

Otherwise, "‘... and justice for all" is, effectively, removed from the pledge with which we profess allegiance.

Larry McClung, Lincoln