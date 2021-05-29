Letter: Put politics aside for kids

In the Nebraska Legislature last week, the funding of services for children with developmental disabilities was up for debate. LB376, a bill designed to provide basic supports and services to Nebraska families with a disabled child, was filibustered and failed.

The reasons LB376 died are debatable, though in the days following it became clear that petty partisan politics played a large role, once again leaving Nebraska’s citizens as the ones who pay the price. In this case, our most vulnerable citizens: disabled children.

LB376 would have been a huge source of hope for families of disabled children like us. Like others, we spend an ungodly amount of time and money to keep our daughter healthy and thriving.

She attends therapy five days a week. The out-of-pocket cost after our good private insurance totals $30,000 per year. This doesn’t include follow-ups with specialists, procedures, durable medical equipment and medications that are necessary keep our daughter in good health.

If it weren’t for our access to Medicaid, we would be forced to leave this state we have called home for almost a decade. We simply could not afford to live here.