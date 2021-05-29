 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Put politics aside for kids
0 comments

Letter: Put politics aside for kids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

In the Nebraska Legislature last week, the funding of services for children with developmental disabilities was up for debate. LB376, a bill designed to provide basic supports and services to Nebraska families with a disabled child, was filibustered and failed.

The reasons LB376 died are debatable, though in the days following it became clear that petty partisan politics played a large role, once again leaving Nebraska’s citizens as the ones who pay the price. In this case, our most vulnerable citizens: disabled children.

LB376 would have been a huge source of hope for families of disabled children like us. Like others, we spend an ungodly amount of time and money to keep our daughter healthy and thriving.

She attends therapy five days a week. The out-of-pocket cost after our good private insurance totals $30,000 per year. This doesn’t include follow-ups with specialists, procedures, durable medical equipment and medications that are necessary keep our daughter in good health.

If it weren’t for our access to Medicaid, we would be forced to leave this state we have called home for almost a decade. We simply could not afford to live here.

Yes, funding developmental disabilities in Nebraska is expensive. But I ask you, what is it worth to see your daughter walk? What dollar amount do you put on a child being able to speak?

It is time for Nebraska to stand up, put politics aside, and do the right thing for our kids. Because if that’s not a priority in Nebraska, what is?

Laura Ishmael, Elkhorn

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Dark days and denial
Letters

Letter: Dark days and denial

  • Updated

Good for Elizabeth Hughes ("Republicans can do better," May 20), and for two members of our congressional delegation ("Fortenberry, Bacon vote…

Letter: GOP trying to change history
Letters

Letter: GOP trying to change history

  • Updated

The current McCarthyism — Kevin’s, not Joe’s — engaged in by so-called Republicans, the latest iteration of “reality control” — "doublethink" …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News