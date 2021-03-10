Letter: Put people, policy over proftis

Why are Nebraska lawmakers willing to ignore science and research when it comes to addressing alcohol policy? We’ve spent decades working in prevention and public health to get regulations around the alcohol industry, but now are willing to undo all the public health work that’s been done to roll back these regulations and give the alcohol industry a pass due to COVID.

By making temporary measures like cocktails-to-go permanent, this will increase access to and availability of alcohol, increase binge drinking, increase underage drinking and increase impaired driving incidents and crashes.

At a time in our state when we should be banding together and helping our neighbors, Nebraskans are drinking their way through this pandemic. And our state lawmakers are willing to encourage this drinking behavior by allowing cocktails-to-go with high-alcohol content to become permanent.

Nebraskans deserve better than this. These common-sense laws are there for good reasons -- and that’s to protect public health. Alcohol is one of the most profitable products being sold in Nebraska. These businesses will recover quickly once COVID is over and things are back to normal. Please prioritize public health and people over profits.

Lorelle Mueting, Gretna

