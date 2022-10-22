Letter: Put mural by zoo near trail

I think the Pershing mural should be reconstructed on the southeasterly corner of the Lincoln Children's Zoo's lot. It would be viewed often by commuters and cyclists. It's a good roomy spot.
Colby Woodson, Lincoln
I think the Pershing mural should be reconstructed on the southeasterly corner of the Lincoln Children's Zoo's lot. It would be viewed often by commuters and cyclists. It's a good roomy spot.
Colby Woodson, Lincoln
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
An oft-quoted definition describes insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. I would assume that the aut…
A famous economist (Milton Friedman) once said that the most inefficient way to spend money is for someone else to spend someone else’s money …
As long as I have known Adam Morfeld he has been a dedicated attorney, nonprofit leader and legislator. He's always been someone who champions…
The person Gov. Pete Ricketts should appoint to the U.S. Senate seat when Ben Sasse leaves for academia is Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.
As a retired 38-year veteran teacher and the proud product of public schools way back when, the article ("ACT scores hit 30-year low," Oct. 13…
If you’re flying an American flag at your house, you can’t be indifferent to what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 and the evidence the Jan. 6 committ…
As we move toward 2024, I take pause to consider our leadership.
Paul Gausman, the new superintendent at LPS, is asking community members for Lincoln’s “secret sauce.” And, after living here for 25 years, I …
I am the guy in the photos from the Oct. 4 Journal Star article, "Former Lincoln man in photo used in attack ad says he's been dragged into po…
If Nebraska football wants to get serious about winning national championships in the near future the coach we need to return to prominence is…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.