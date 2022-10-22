 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Put mural by zoo near trail

I think the Pershing mural should be reconstructed on the southeasterly corner of the Lincoln Children's Zoo's lot. It would be viewed often by commuters and cyclists. It's a good roomy spot.

Colby Woodson, Lincoln

