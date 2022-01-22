Letter: Put lives ahead of politics

I am writing to oppose LB859. Lincoln was able to enact measures that protected our residents during the pandemic because of the thankless work of the mayor and health director while other communities in this state were hamstrung by party allegiance and politicking that used human lives as currency.

This bill is not intended to create equal footing for the health departments of Nebraska. It is designed to tug on the leash of city officials in Lincoln who put safety before popularity and politics. If this bill’s true intent was to create equal footing, each community health department would be given the freedom to make the best choice for their community, without having to go through the Department of Health and Human Services (an extension of the will of the governor).

If the state's Republican Party were truly interested in small government, then the reality of this power grab at the expense of Lincoln-Lancaster Country would be apparent. But instead, the state Legislature is tearing autonomy from the hands of Lincolnites because it is too intent on posturing for a base.