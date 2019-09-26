Your recent editorial regarding the Fairness Ordinance ("Scrap, then start over on Fairness Ordinance," Sept. 15) was disingenuous.
So Americans should not be given the opportunity to vote on a contentious issue because it might hurt the feelings of a particular group? That is a pathetic editorial position in itself!
I suspect that the commentator knows full well that if the ordinance is put to a vote, it will likely crash and burn faster that the Hindenburg. However, if the City Council repeals and reenacts, the petitioners who opposed the measure will have to start over with the cumbersome referendum process.
That is unfair; if the ordinance is repealed, it should be based on an acceptance of the fact that it is not what the people want. If you don’t know what the people want, put it to a vote.
If the result is not to your liking, that is not an “unspeakable black eye.” That is democracy.
William F. Austin, Lincoln