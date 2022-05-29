Letter: Put children's safety first

Another senseless shooting in Texas, the state where the GOP holds a death grip on the political power to advocate for "right to life" abortion laws and at the same time buries its head in the sand when it comes to gun violence! Do they not think the 19 elementary students and two teachers who died in a senseless act of violence had a “right to life?”

Here in Nebraska, Jim Pillen, a candidate for governor, ran a campaign ad with a pump shot gun stating that he would protect citizens, “the Nebraska way.”

We have a Legislature, largely composed of Republicans, along with a Republican congressional delegation who’ll not vote for common-sense gun laws. Yet they, and the voters who support them, lay claim to the “good life.”

What happens when a lunatic invades one of our schools and snuffs out the lives of students and teachers? What will the parents think of the “good life” while grieving the loss of a child?

I have been a gun owner all my life. But, I will tell you without reservation or hesitation that I would throw all my guns in the ocean if it meant that my grandkids could attend a school free from the threat of gun violence.

If our legislators will not do something to protect our kids, we can do it for them. Vote them out of office!

Robert Dean Hegler, Cortland

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0