Most Americans want to live out their old age in their own homes, enjoying family and their community. Older adults or their families choose nursing home placement when physical or cognitive decline causes a need for caregiving that is more than the family can handle. One study stated that almost 50% of nursing home placements were caused by the family being unable to cope with the behaviors associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

President Biden’s administration has a proposed staffing ratio aimed at improving the care in nursing homes. This initiative is well-intentioned, but it will have unintended consequences that the public needs to be aware of given the vital role of nursing homes.

The truth is that there is a serious staffing shortage in nursing homes. In rural parts of Nebraska, we are seeing nursing homes limiting admissions because of inadequate number of staff. If the Biden administration staffing ratio is implemented now, more nursing homes will be forced to limit admissions. We need to address the staffing crisis first and then consider staffing ratio mandates.

In the coming session, our Legislature will need to continue to address the ongoing struggle between hospitals and nursing homes in our state as well as the shortage of healthcare personnel. We need to be doing all we can to fortify nursing homes because we need to ensure they are there when a family makes the tough decision for nursing home placement. We need to ask our federal legislators to put the brakes on new staffing ratios and instead develop a plan to recruit and retain staff for long-term care.

Kierstin Reed, Lincoln