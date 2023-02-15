Put abortion issue to vote

As Republican-led legislatures across the country, with male majorities, attempt to make health care decisions for women regarding abortion, I read with interest the opinion piece by Dr. Arthur Grinstead, “

,” (Feb. 9).

What I find interesting is that Grinstead knows a baby’s heart is not developed until 10 weeks. It’s not semantics to say the pulsing is cardiac tissue forming and contracting. Heart? No. Developing? Yes, that’s what happens to an embryo at this stage.

The doctor then states, without any facts or sources, that “a majority of Nebraskans are in favor of LB626 ...”

Well, if that’s true, perhaps this should be put to a vote of the people, not 49 state senators. Let’s put it to a vote to see if these statements (also made by past and present governors) with no apparent or offered proof are true, and ask if the right for women to choose what they do with their body should be enshrined in the state constitution.

Grinstead also failed to note that he works at a clinic in Lincoln that provides care while “following the teachings of the Catholic Church.” Nothing wrong with his choice of employer, and I am sure he is a capable physician, but it’s interesting to note where his beliefs lie. Personally, I prefer my medical care to be from a doctor following only science, not my church.

As a father of two sons born prematurely, I stand with the mothers and their right to choose what is best for them and their family under any circumstances. Nebraska already has limits on abortion rights that have seemed to serve its people well. And if this is in question, then like other states including our neighbors to the south, Kansas, let’s vote.

Wade Anderson,

Lincoln

Public servants doing good work

Several days ago I went to the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, where I needed to renew my car registration and pick up new license plates. I was greeted by a friendly worker who guided me to a clerk who cheerfully and efficiently provided everything I needed. The entire transaction took less than 5 minutes from the time I walked in the door. I truly appreciate the prompt service and courtesy I was shown.

Recently, I needed to speak with someone in the Lancaster County Assessor’s Office about my home’s valuation. While I know the worker had a call-back list a mile long, that public servant was prompt in keeping our appointment, listened to my concern with an open mind, and treated me fairly.

Even during frigid temperatures and icy weather this winter, our mail carriers delivered our mail daily. I know many USPS workers needed to work overtime during the holidays to cover for co-workers who were ill with COVID or the flu.

It is not always easy to deal with the public, especially when lines are long, people are in a hurry or feel like they are being treated unjustly. All of our city, county, state and federal workers deserve our gratitude for seeking to do their jobs well. They are truly servants of the public. Be sure to thank them heartily.

Glenda Dietrich Moore, Lincoln