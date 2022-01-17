Letter: Purpose of ICWA is good one

George Will should have examined the background of the Indian Child Welfare Act before he wrote “Identity, politics and pain,” (Journal Star, Jan. 7, print edition).
Beginning with Pocahontas, Indigenous children from what’s now the U.S. and Canada have been involuntarily raised in Euro-American institutions. In 19th and early 20th century boarding schools, Native children were taken from their families to “Kill the Indian and save the man.”
In the 1950s and '60s, about one half of Native children in the U.S. were wholly or partly raised in boarding schools, foster or adoptive placements, or were simply not born to women sterilized in government hospitals. Limiting births and removing children is one definition in the 1948 U.N. Convention on Genocide.
ICWA was adopted to stop these indiscriminate practices, protect Native women and families, and preserve Native children’s heritage and cultural identity.
ICWA is sometimes administered badly — so are all child welfare laws. Children in “the system” are sometimes killed. That is always horrible. Native children are more likely to be removed from their parents — themselves often suffering intergenerational trauma — than are other children. ICWA does not prohibit non-Natives from fostering or adopting Native children, but it does protect against wholesale child resettlement.
Instead of attacking ICWA, we should work on trauma healing and economic justice for Native families. Will might also mention that anti-ICWA suits are often funded by non-Native interests that want to limit tribal sovereignty to protect commercial gambling off reservation. They aren’t about kids.
Let’s remember why we have ICWA, reform its failings and develop economic and political structures that protect all Native — and other disadvantaged — families.
Fran Kaye, Lincoln