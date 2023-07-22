Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins’ curtailment of daily media briefings is a direct assault on citizen access to information about community public safety and law enforcement.

In a Journal Star article dated July 16, Ewins says the media has “… an incredible amount of access (to police information) … more than any other city in the country, practically …”

Is there verification for this?

As a veteran of the weekday morning police briefings in my years of news gathering, I know their importance with some degree of experience. Not only did these briefings give us vital information to report, but they also provided leads to other stories — stories that often promoted the excellent work of our police.

Will this cut lead to further media rebuffs? Will reporters soon be limited to once-a-week briefings? Or none at all?

Ewins says the cutback is the result of an “internal department evaluation of the usefulness of the briefings.” Just how does the chief project an internal evaluation as a key to the external value of news coverage? It certainly doesn’t reflect the transparency citizens expect from Lincoln’s public agencies.

Ewins says news personnel have “everything you need” on the city’s website. I doubt this is true, now that there’s a handsomely paid public information officer in place, editing that website, so the department can espouse only what it wants.

I submit that this affront is just a preamble to completely closing the department off from media cooperation, relationships and access to critical public information.

So much for the First Amendment.

John Cutler, Lincoln