Several days ago I went to the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, where I needed to renew my car registration and pick up new license plates. I was greeted by a friendly worker who guided me to a clerk who cheerfully and efficiently provided everything I needed. The entire transaction took less than 5 minutes from the time I walked in the door. I truly appreciate the prompt service and courtesy I was shown.

Recently, I needed to speak with someone in the Lancaster County Assessor's Office about my home's valuation. While I know the worker had a call-back list a mile long, that public servant was prompt in keeping our appointment, listened to my concern with an open mind, and treated me fairly.

Even during frigid temperatures and icy weather this winter, our mail carriers delivered our mail daily. I know many USPS workers needed to work overtime during the holidays to cover for co-workers who were ill with COVID or the flu.

It is not always easy to deal with the public, especially when lines are long, people are in a hurry or feel like they are being treated unjustly. All of our city, county, state and federal workers deserve our gratitude for seeking to do their jobs well. They are truly servants of the public. Be sure to thank them heartily.

Glenda Dietrich Moore, Lincoln