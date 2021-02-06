Letter: Public schools part of good life

Through the prolonged tragedy of COVID that has strained American lives and ended over 400,000 more, there is a growing realization of the essential programs provided by our public schools, especially when they are interrupted.

Historically, Lincoln has been always been referred to as a great place to raise a family. Families want to come here. Two of the key components to the good life are access to quality healthcare and a strong public school system. Many larger cities do not have theses necessities and struggle to grow their economies.

Our schools provide mental health services, services to handicapped students, emotionally traumatized students as well as preschool classes, parenting classes and English Language Learning instruction. Public schools have become a regular provider of food for hungry families, as well as warm clothes. For thousands of our students their local public school is the safest place they know and allows them to dream of graduation and college.

Without the public schools and dedicated teachers, our community would begin a slow walk to a very different place. Public school employees with a variety of preexisting medical conditions have entered a fluid social workplace and stood with their students while changing instruction daily in ways we could have never imagined.