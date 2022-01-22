Letter: Public safety is job No. 1

We all saw that our lives were miserable and the number of people dying was going up rapidly before the discovery of COVID-19 vaccinations. The only conclusion from this scenario is that we will all die after a while without vaccinations and other safety measures, which is similar to a nuclear holocaust scenario.

The job of an elected official is to do all she or he can to ensure the safety of all those in her or his jurisdiction. Therefore, I am puzzled why elected officials like Gov. Pete Ricketts would support the possibility of the awful scenario mentioned above by not requiring people to get vaccinations and to carry out all other possible safety measures such as wearing face masks.