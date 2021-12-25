Letter: Public campaign funds would ease ills

Larry McClung nailed it! In his letter to the editor ("Laws, not taxpayers, are the problem," Dec. 21), he pinpointed the cause of the American government's gradual collapse.

If "money is the mother's milk of politics," Citizens United has transmuted it into a "poison." Of all the proposals proffered for preventing America's demise -- term limits, ranked balloting, gun rights, etc. -- nothing will suffice unless we voters can prevail upon both state and federal legislators to draft constitutional amendments to outlaw private campaign "bribes" in favor of public campaign financing with appropriate limits.

Sure, this will cost the taxpayer, but not nearly as much as we are paying now. Legislators should be discussing, debating and legislating in the peoples' interest, not expending energy on raising money for their political campaigns and indebting themselves to the moneyed interests.

David A. Anderson, Lincoln

