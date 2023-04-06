“Nebraska Together!” What a misnomer. This PAC is funded by the wealthiest of the wealthy here in Nebraska. Among others, that includes the Peed family and Sen. Pete Ricketts. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars.

And what have they done with that money but run one of the most spurious, divisive campaigns in Lincoln’s history.

The attack ads on Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird have been dark and misleading, cherry-picking data to make Lincoln look like a war zone. Attacking her for having a second home is personal and has nothing to do with her governance.

It is way past time for Sen. Suzanne Geist to disavow any association with this PAC. She claims that “big” money will not influence her potential governance. Really? Political history would not bear that out. Gaylor Baird has raised money from across economic groups.

The truth: Geist starts out in one of her ads saying that she is proud to call Lincoln home, and she and her husband chose Lincoln to make their home because it is a great city. She adds her kids are doing the same.

OK! As one of my wealthy Republican business associates said recently, Lincoln has been governed for 40 years by the Democrats. Maybe the Democrats haven’t done so bad.

I’m a registered Republican, but Geist’s campaign, funded by the wealthy, is not representing me. No, not “Nebraska Together.”

It should be “Shame on Nebraska.” I'm proud to vote for Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Keith Dubas, Lincoln