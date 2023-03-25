I find it humorous and hypocritical of Sen. Jen Day to bring up brain development in the public hearing on her bill LB127 when ignoring the same science as it relates to LB574 in that public hearing.

She testified at the LB127 public hearing that "advancements in brain science have shown that adolescent brains aren't fully developed until their early to mid-20s -- something the state's criminal code should recognize."

Additionally Thomas Riley, Douglas County public defender, testified that, "LB127 recognizes the science of juvenile brain development and gives 'absolute credence' to the reality that people can change."

They want LB127 passed so that these young people have the opportunity to demonstrate they have changed and deserve a second chance in society. They do not feel that a life sentence should be imposed on a person whose brain has not fully developed.

How is it, then, that a life sentence is justified when performing surgical alterations and hormone treatments on young people whose brains have not fully developed. If these young people later change their minds regarding their gender identity, as many at the hearing on LB574 indicated they had, they are condemned to a life sentence as a consequence of decisions made at an age with a not-fully-developed brain.

Senator Day cannot have it both ways. If she wants some young people who commit adult crimes protected from life sentences made prior to their brains being fully developed, the same protection should be provided to young people.

Pamela Swanson, Cedar Creek