First Amendment rights are paramount to our free society, but so are the guardrails that protect us against misinformation, conspiracy theories and lies. Artificial intelligence — AI — is absolutely astoundingly amazing technology, but if it is used for nefarious reasons, in the wrong hands, it could topple society as we know it.

Journalistic, fact-based reporting will be even more important as we move forward in a world with AI as will the stalwart efforts of the U.S. agencies and the court systems sworn to protect us and our democracy.

We must speak up, call out and identify those who promote lies, conspiracy theories and falsehoods, so this cancer can be stopped. These individuals have a right to believe falsehoods, but they do not have the right to tear down society.

We have a responsibility to vet suspected trash and not pass it on as truth. Far too many did this during the 2020 election cycle and look what that got us. To this day the primary purveyor of falsehoods still espouses those lies as truth even though it has been tried throughout the court system, including the Supreme Court.

Take away the guardrails and a person like this could easily turn the nation away from democracy and lead us to dictatorship rule, and AI could help someone accomplish this task if there is no oversight.

Dan Zichek, Lincoln