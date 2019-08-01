Vibrant downtown, great educational opportunities, arts, parks and good jobs — but this city has a weakness. Not all Lincoln residents are protected from unfair treatment because of their status as members of the LGBTQ community.
People can be discriminated against in employment, housing and health care because of their sexual orientation. As a progressive city, Lincoln — which seeks to maintain a welcoming climate for continued growth and well-being of its citizens — needs to be proactive and clear that discrimination is not tolerated and minorities are protected.
Presently, there are no written protections for LGBTQ individuals in Lincoln. We need a plan to guarantee civil rights for LGBTQ Lincolnites. City Council, are you ready to act?
Susan Soriente, Lincoln