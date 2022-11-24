Letter: Propose, don't just oppose

Now that the election is past, are we ready to grow up and save democracy?
The national leaders of the Republican Party send out a regular lengthy letter to oppose any program that the national Democrats propose. Local Republicans can persuade national Republican leadership to stop this adolescent behavior. Why can't they suggest modifications in what the Democrats are proposing and shape it so that it is acceptable to all?
We need our national political leaders to work together to lead us to make continual improvement in both consciousness and vision (that's a priority) -- to push us forwards (progress) and upwards (spiritual uplift).
Don Tilley, Lincoln