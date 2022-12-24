 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Proposal doesn't fit Haymarket

The Lincoln Bold project affects the Haymarket in a greater way than any other development since the building of the Pinnacle Bank Arena. It deserves all the study of its impact that Jon Camp suggests for parking, congestion and design.

It seems that just about any project has been getting TIF money as evidenced by one of the new buildings located between K and L streets along Antelope Valley Parkway.

While the quality of the materials shown in the rendering of the building are representative of the generic mid-rise buildings in any urban center, it has nothing to do with the Haymarket.

To use the Graduate Hotel as justification for Lincoln Bold to ignore Lincoln Bold's place as a face of the Haymarket is a gross insult to all the effort that has gone into the development of the Haymarket.

Keith Dubas, Lincoln

