The only way for property tax relief is to contact your local school board.

In the city of Lincoln, 52% of your property tax goes to LPS, but wait -- add on the current bond payments, and 61% of your tax payment goes to LPS. And now the district wants more!

Those of us who live in the Norris School District have 69% of our property tax going to the school with bond payments. Remember this when you vote for future bonds.

Darrell Best, Lincoln

