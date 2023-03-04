As another Haymarket District business owner previously mentioned, parking in Historic Haymarket is already extremely limited, especially for event venues.

The Lincoln Bold luxury condo-apartment project provides no parking for its future residents and constrains parking for existing businesses, employees and customers during its three-year construction period.

Lincoln Bold will eliminate 80 parking spaces during construction, need 150-plus spots for construction workers and will need hundreds more following completion. The $24.15 million in Tax Increment Financing requested by Lincoln Bold should be used to build parking garages, not luxury condos and apartments.

Lincoln Bold should relocate to a more suitable site so they can provide secure parking for their residents and office tenants. Lincoln Bold should not be allowed to steal parking from existing Historic Haymarket employees and customers, including attendees of the hundreds of activities that occur at the Graduate Hotel, Lincoln Station, The Apothecary Lofts & Ridnour Room, Jasmine Room at the Grand Manse, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, DelRay 817, Embassy Suites, Courtyard by Marriott and Hilton Garden Inn.

Who does the city prioritize? Apparently not the families, visitors and businesses of Lincoln.

Crystal Meister, Lincoln