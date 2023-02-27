Rep. Mike Flood and Sen. Eliot Bostar voice legitimate concerns about safety with electronic parts made in China.

It is ironic however that it had come to this in a pro-business climate for everything.

I still remember when Wal-Mart proudly claimed its Made in America label. But, thanks to the model of the-cheaper-the-better, the floodgates to imports from China opened and replaced the USA label, even on little flag pins, with "Made in China".

The monster of profit and greed has come back to haunt us!

Klaus Finkenstaedt, Lincoln