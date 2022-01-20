Letter: Professionals over politics

The bill introduced by state Sen. Rob Clements and his nine co-sponsors ("Proposal would strip Lincoln-Lancaster health departments ability to issue mandates independent of state," Jan. 8) continues the pattern seemingly perfected by President Trump to prevent people from doing what is best for their own and the community’s health.

A political party seems more important than Nebraska citizens with this attempt to dictate how Lancaster County has chosen to control a pandemic. These legislators mistakenly think they know more about COVID than the medical professionals.

They are proposing to mandate that Lancaster County has to do what the rest of the state has done although this is the county with one of the lowest infection and hospitalization rates. Clements is undoubtedly a great banker, friend and parent. If he would consult medical professionals about a medical issue he could be a better legislator!