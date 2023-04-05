I grew up in the 1950s and early '60s. Our fathers fought in the war, and you could buy M1 carbines (the original American assault rifle by today's standards) from a catalog for under $100.

We watched Westerns on TV, bought our toy guns and played shoot-em-up outside. We watched "Combat," a World War II show, and again bought our toy guns and played shoot-em-up, outside. GI Joe was all the rage. YouTube is filled with toy gun adds of the day.

And then came the radical late 1960s, Vietnam, racial riots in our cities, radical groups robbing banks for the cause of the day, with their SMGs and rifles.

Then came the 2000s video game shoot-em-up games played on a computer, cell phone toxicity and targeting and bullying, selfies with your 15 minutes of cyberfame -- all essentially antisocial activities all about "me."

And unsupervised kids allowed to say anything, fantasize anything and then act out anything with little parental intervention. A great babysitter that computer. And we wonder what happened to today's kids, shooting up schools and such? Must be the guns, nothing wrong with our kids. Really? Go ahead blame the guns, the behaviors will just get worse, mark my words.

John M. Stanley, Ceresco