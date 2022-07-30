Letter: Pro-life no matter when life starts

I agree with Ian Lemmer ("Abortion and 'life,'" July 19) that different religions define the beginning of human life at different times.

I also agree that laws in the U.S. cannot be based on any religious belief. I am pro-life, and I will defend all day my thinking on this issue without ever mentioning religion, because to me it is a human rights issue.

Setting aside the issue of when human life begins, there are two bodies to be considered, the mother's and the fetus's. However developed the fetus is, it is undeniably human as opposed to being any other species.

Linda Jackson Hoke, Lincoln