Letter: Pro-life no matter when life starts

March for Life 2022 marching-2.JPG

Abortion opponents walk north on 14th Street in downtown Lincoln as part of the annual Nebraska Walk for Life on Saturday.

 RYAN HOFFMAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD

I agree with Ian Lemmer ("Abortion and 'life,'" July 19) that different religions define the beginning of human life at different times.

I also agree that laws in the U.S. cannot be based on any religious belief. I am pro-life, and I will defend all day my thinking on this issue without ever mentioning religion, because to me it is a human rights issue.

Setting aside the issue of when human life begins, there are two bodies to be considered, the mother's and the fetus's. However developed the fetus is, it is undeniably human as opposed to being any other species.

Linda Jackson Hoke, Lincoln

