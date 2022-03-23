Letter: Private schools have advantage

Once again, parochial schools dominated the smaller class state basketball tournament. This year, in fact, they completely shut out public schools. In Class C2, D1 and D2, both boys and girls tournaments, all championships were won by private schools. It is plainly obvious that private schools have a competitive advantage over rural small schools. Why do we continue to allow this and punish public schools?

Some stats for your consideration:

For the three smallest classes C2, D1 and D2, private schools make up only about 14% of all participating schools.

Of the final four teams in both the boys and girls class C2, D1 and D2 tournaments, private schools made up 67% of the four finalists. And to repeat the above, private schools from these classes made up 100% of state champions.

There are some easy ways to remedy this. One is simple and has been suggested before: Apply a factor for private school populations to move them up classes. Or simply make it so that private schools can't participate in the smallest classes. For example, if you are a private school, then perhaps you are not allowed to play in Class D1 or D2.

And truthfully, none of this is a radical idea. In fact, in many states public schools and private schools have completely separate end-of-year state tournaments. Those states realize the competitive advantage of private schools. Why doesn't Nebraska?

Nick Ferguson, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1