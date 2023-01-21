Letter: Prisons hardly affordable housing

I was interested to see that the Legislature is concerned about affordable housing ("Housing needs are a priority," Jan. 17). I would like to point out a form of very unaffordable housing that exists in this state: prisons.

The proposed new prison will be very expensive new housing. Could those resources be better used to create real housing: Places where people can live with dignity? For example transitional houses or assisted living facilities for people who are currently incarcerated. Or affordable housing for people with health challenges.

It’s time to look at who is incarcerated and why: Let’s look at laws and sentencing policies. Why are we willing to provide for people’s basic needs (food and housing) after they commit a crime, but not before? Might meeting those needs prevent crimes? Or are we intent on criminalizing poverty, addiction and difference? When you or your children make a mistake would incarceration teach how to better fit into society?

Lorene Ludy, Lincoln