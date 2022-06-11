Letter: Prisons editorial missed a key point

The LJS editorial board missed a key component playing into the need for a new prison facility in its editorial on June 1, “A win and a warning for prison system.”

An engineering report, commissioned by the Nebraska Legislature, details deficiencies at the Nebraska State Penitentiary requiring significant repairs, renovation or replacement. At the time the report was authored, a conservative estimate for remediating the issues on that campus exceeded $220 million. In testimony and other presentations, I have described the difficulties of making repairs and constructing new buildings within a secure prison perimeter, which is a significant driver of costs.

While I cannot speak to future legislative proposals, I can say with certainty that failure to do something about the aging penitentiary is nothing short of turning a blind eye to the inevitable. Without major investment in that campus or, alternatively, replacing it entirely, we will not have any other location to house the 1,320 inmates who are incarcerated there. Each year we kick the can down the road, forces us into a shorter timeline to remedy that situation.

The Reception and Treatment Center is most certainly a “crown jewel” for the agency. For the first time in the history of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a facility has been designed to meet the needs of both staff and the incarcerated population. Why wouldn’t we want to replicate that environment for our largest occupied facility?

Regardless of what reforms potentially come to pass, our state must decide how best to manage its current population. If safety and security, a healthy environment, appropriate freedom of movement, improved health facilities, and ADA-accommodations are part of the plan, then the direction is clear.

Scott R. Frakes, Lincoln, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

