The state prisons system has made a complete turnaround over the last 50 years. Today, when a person is incarcerated for committing a felony, this person is no longer treated as an inmate, but rather, they become a guest (in one of our hotels).
Staff is expected to treat their “guests” with great respect; if not, the officers are written up on a disciplinary statement of charges. Today, it is the officers who are being punished. It is no wonder that the state has an extremely high turnover. I feel great empathy and respect for all staff at all of our state correctional institutions.
Implementation of 12-hour shifts will lead to more burnout of officers, and the sick call-ins will continue. Officers will be held over for a double shift of 24 hours. There really is no solution for this problem while the judicial system calls all the shots.
In other words, give the wardens of each institution the full power of operating their “hotels” without interference of the director of Corrections or governor. Pay increases alone will not change this rapid turnover until even the lowest-ranking officers are treated with the respect that is due to them in their very difficult and dangerous work.
P.S.: I’m 82 and happily retired from Corrections. But I would encourage young people to join the military rather than work at Corrections.
John Wheat Sr., Lincoln