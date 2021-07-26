Letter: Prisons ahead on vaccine

I am an incarcerated person at the Omaha Correctional Center. I would like to share some important information.

Community COVID-19 vaccination rates for the country, state and county have been available every day in the media, but the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services does not publish its data. Being incarcerated, I wanted to know the vaccination rate for our "closed" community, especially as NDCS has stopped offering vaccinations and is forcing everyone to go maskless. So I made a public records request.

Though NDCS did not seem prepared for COVID outbreaks across the system last year, I am pleased to say that they did an excellent job of rolling out the vaccines. The vaccination rate across all NDCS facilities is 54%, above that of the state at large. I believe this shows the benefit of easy access and available recovery time, lessons that might apply to the community at large.

Recognizing that people move around among facilities, here are each's vaccination rates: