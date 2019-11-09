The editorial on the problems of prison staffing ("Bonuses for prison staff miss core of the problem," Nov. 3) was correct that $10,000 bonuses to new hires is not a long-term solution. I would say it is not even a good short-term fix.
Corrections Director Scott Frakes -- whom I agree has a tough, thankless job -- has tried addressing staffing problems for over two years. Efforts have failed. If the prison population would lose 30% of inmates annually, as does Corrections staff, our problem would soon be solved!
This week, Oklahoma plans to release 500 nonviolent, mostly drug offenders. I hope they will provide supervision, housing, jobs and social support. Nebraska’s prison overcrowding legislation, scheduled to go into effect in 2020, mandates something similar.
Prison life is becoming more repressive and dangerous; something must be done. Here is a modest proposal: Let the governor declare a state of emergency and call in the National Guard to be prison guard. Frakes has already used State Patrol to search for contraband.
Think about it. The Guard is already on the payroll and could save the $15 million now paid in mandatory overtime. Money that could be used to support the release of 500 inmates -- 1,000 are presently parole eligible.
I have begged Director Frakes to think outside the box. He is sincere but doesn’t seem to listen. A man is vigiling daily in front of the Governor’s Mansion for prison reform. Perhaps the governor will listen.
John Krejci, Lincoln