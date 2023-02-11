The truth is finally out. After being told for years that the proposed new prison was simply a “replacement” for the penitentiary, it is now clear that the real plan is to supplement this new facility over the next decade by building 1,500 additional beds -- with a total price tag likely to be in excess of half a billion dollars. And even that figure ignores the fact that the ongoing cost of operating the system (today at about $40,000 per inmate annually) will skyrocket in perpetuity. This is not a matter of being “tough on crime;” it is actually a matter of being “careless with our taxpayer dollars.”

The reality is that while our Nebraska prisons contain many inmates who do need to be there, they are also crowded with many other low-grade offenders whose cases could otherwise have been handled differently, more effectively and at much lower cost. Many other conservative states (e.g., Texas) have been saving taxpayer dollars by closing prisons, instead of building more.

Nebraska should follow the same course, reforming our sentencing laws and adding community corrections/treatment beds that are cheaper to build and operate, rather than dumping ever more dollars into an already bloated corrections bureaucracy. It is high time for our policy-makers to do taxpayers a favor and get that bureaucracy under control.

Marshall Lux, Lincoln