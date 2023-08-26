I find it hard to believe that the location chosen for the new prison is the best they could come up with. I live in southwest Lincoln, within shouting distance of the correction center. With the jail on West O and the correction center on West Van Dorn, wouldn’t a location between the jail and Emerald make more sense?
Located close to the interstate and the existing facilities, visitation would be easy, and transport of detainees between facilities would be quick and easy. And westward expansion along that corridor is already more of an industrial/commercial nature rather than residential housing. It just seems to make more sense to locate west, not east.
James Luedtke, Lincoln