Gov. Jim Pillen’s move to force the city of Lincoln to allow a massive prison to be built where practically no one in the city wants it to be illustrates the heart and soul of what it means to be a Republican in this state: Hooray for our side, stick it to the libs and create divisiveness whenever possible to impress the base.

Really? Columbus couldn’t use the jobs? Or would that tighten up the labor market for the hog operations? Bring in "undesirables"? You can see the lights for the Tecumseh prison in Syracuse. I am sure the people with prime real estate east of town are thrilled about that.

I have a brilliant idea — let’s vote on it! Wait, that involves democracy, which is just not the Republican way.

Richard Firebaugh, Lincoln