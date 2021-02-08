Letter: Prioritize teachers for vaccine earlier

Recently, several members of the Nebraska State Education Association made a convincing argument for prioritizing vaccinating teachers earlier than is currently planned in Nebraska. This change in priority is justified and an important issue for our state leaders as they decide how to organize and distribute the limited number of available vaccines.

Lincoln should be proud and grateful that almost all students have been able to attend school in person during the 2020-21 school year. Nationwide, one-third to one-half of students haven’t been able to learn in person with teachers since last March.

Lincoln’s teachers have been integral in implementing careful, evidence based procedures in schools that have kept students and staff as safe as possible in school. Now that vaccines are available, state leaders should consider prioritizing vaccinations for classroom teachers above other groups.

Many teachers work with over 100 students daily. The face covering, cleaning, and social distancing procedures have been essential, and teachers are definitely "front line workers" in our community. Keeping schools open is essential to students, parents, and Nebraska’s economy.