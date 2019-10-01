There are three major thoroughfares running through Lincoln traveling north and south: 27th, 70th and 84th streets. North 70th Street is in desperate need of a total rebuild from Fremont Street to Havelock Avenue.
I realize everyone in the city wants their community streets repaired first, but I’d like to point out that, besides the everyday commuters using 70th Street, a large number of heavy duty trucks -- including the refuse companies -- travel daily north through Lincoln on 70th Street.
These heavy trucks are heading to the city landfill located on Bluff Road between U.S. 77 and North 70th Street. Many of those trucks pick up your trash and travel on North 70th to and from their destination. That daily workload has caused the constant and rapid decay of North 70th Street.
You have free articles remaining.
I attended one of the recent town hall meetings and expressed concerns. I was informed that a committee would decide which streets are prioritized. I hope that North 70th Street will be a priority and the citizens of Lincoln will understand and support that decision.
Mark Bach, Lincoln